Community News

Many Halloween activities to choose from locally

News Desk | October 26, 2017

Local residents will have a virtual cornucopia of Halloween-related events that they can attend in Escondido and close by.  Some...

Project installs 387 smoke alarms at mobile homes

News Desk | October 26, 2017

Following the Green Crest Fire last December, where eight people were injured and two children were killed in a mobile...

Remembering what Veterans Day means

By MICHAEL BURKE | October 26, 2017

It’s small and unimposing, red with a green button center and a small white label hanging to one side like...

Escondido Police Awarded Traffic Safety Grant

News Desk | October 19, 2017

The Escondido Police Department has been awarded a $510, 000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for...

Business

Stone & Glass Grand Re-Opening

News Desk | October 26, 2017

Stone & Glass will be hosting a grand re-opening event at their new location on November 11 from 1 –...

Palomar Health leading award winner

News Desk | October 19, 2017

Palomar Health was the leading award winner at the Health Care Communicators (HCC) of San Diego County “Finest Awards” ceremony,...

Say what? Some hearing loss is preventable

News Desk | October 19, 2017

Hearing loss is something you might think of as age related – and you’re right. But you might not be...

City and Chamber officials meet local businesses

News Desk | October 4, 2017

The 4th Annual Escondido Business Walk was held on Wednesday, September 27, when volunteer pairs made up of city officials...